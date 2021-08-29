Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,339,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

