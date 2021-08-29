Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,339,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
