Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,950. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

