Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 145.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,496. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.