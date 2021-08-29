Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $33.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $32.43 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

