Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

