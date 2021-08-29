Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

BC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 466,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,762. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

