Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.52 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $269.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $272.58 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

OHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 1,401,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,191. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

