Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.58. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

