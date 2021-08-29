Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

TEN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 850,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,382. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tenneco by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Tenneco by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

