Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $67.64. 293,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,889,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

