Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $4,778,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,770. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

