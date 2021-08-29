Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,770. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
