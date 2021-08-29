Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $69.62. 60,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,073. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.08.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.