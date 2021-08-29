Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 87,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,685. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

