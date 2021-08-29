Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $183.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

