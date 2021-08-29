Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.