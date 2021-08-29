Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

