Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.56 Million

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $375.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 319,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

