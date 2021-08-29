Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce sales of $165.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the highest is $173.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $640.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

