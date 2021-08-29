Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 1,661,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.