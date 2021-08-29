Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post $29.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.23 million and the highest is $29.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.43 million, with estimates ranging from $146.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 116,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.