Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.15. 1,061,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

