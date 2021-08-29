Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.