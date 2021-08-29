Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPL stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.64. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

