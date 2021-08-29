Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

