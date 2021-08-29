Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

