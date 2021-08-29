Zacks Investment Research Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

