Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Hold

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.83 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.