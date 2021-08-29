Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to “Buy”

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

