ZClassic Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,082.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

