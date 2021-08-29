Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Hits $698,380.26

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $698,380.26 and $8,642.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $720.90 or 0.01477794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.