Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

