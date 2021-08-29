Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $203.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

