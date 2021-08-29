ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get ZOZO alerts:

Shares of ZOZO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.