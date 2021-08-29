Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,121 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

