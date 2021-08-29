Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $415,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Premier were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

