Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $444,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

