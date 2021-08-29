Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

