Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 328 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HHC opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

