Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 376 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

NYSE ASH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

