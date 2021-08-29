Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,827 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

