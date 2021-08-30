-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 40,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,055. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

