$0.09 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 941,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 235,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

