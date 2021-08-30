-$0.15 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 57.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 152,643.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

