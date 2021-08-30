$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $725.83 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

