$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter.

VIST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE VIST opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.44. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

