$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,082 shares of company stock valued at $47,493,950 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

