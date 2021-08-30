$0.23 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,362. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

