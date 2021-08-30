$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,765,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.