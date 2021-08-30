-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on TBIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $3,114,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 103.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.36. 42,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,058. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.95.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.