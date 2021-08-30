$0.34 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

